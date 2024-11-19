Wahaj Ali’s new drama hits 200M, biggest hit of 2024 in making?

Islamabad: 2024 has truly been a phenomenal year for the Pakistani entertainment industry, with Lollywood delivering some unforgettable content. Among some amazing productions is the ongoing drama Sunn Mere Dil, which has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Starring the talented Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali in lead roles as Sadaf and Bilal Abdullah, the show has quickly become a fan favorite. Their stellar performances, coupled with the gripping storyline, have made Sunn Mere Dil one of the most talked-about dramas of the year.

Initially, fans were skeptical about the pairing of Maya and Wahaj when the cast was announced. However, as the episodes unfolded, viewers were left impressed by their impeccable performances. Their sizzling chemistry has now become the talk of the town, making them one of the most loved on-screen couples of the year.

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali (Instagram)

200 Million Views and Counting

In a huge achievement, Sunn Mere Dil has crossed 200 million views on YouTube with just 12 episodes aired. This milestone tells the drama’s massive popularity not only in Pakistan but also internationally. Its teasers and promos are consistently trending on YouTube, particularly in India, where the show has developed a strong fan base.

Many are now wondering if Sunn Mere Dil could surpass Tere Bin numbers with upcoming episodes. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, this drama is here to stay.

Fans react.

Are you watching Sunn Mere Dil? Comment your thoughts below.