Waive off farmer loans before Dussehra or else…: Harish Rao to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao asked the Telangana government to waive off farmer loans before Dusshera on Friday, September 27.

Rao threatened to besiege the Telangana secretariat alongside farmers if the demand was not fulfilled. It is to be noted that the Congress government announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Last month, Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the waiver for a few farmers was delayed due to discrepancies in documents such as Adhaar card, passbook details, loan accounts or errors in the details given by the bankers, and those with loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

At that time Reddy failed to give a timeline for waiving off the loans of these erroneous cases and assured that their loans would be waived the very moment their proper documentation was submitted.

In all these cases, Uttam Kumar said that the mandal agricultural officer (MAO) has been given the task of correcting the errors and uploading them to the government portal. In case the beneficiaries do not have ration cards, the MAO will visit each of the households to identify and ascertain the loanee before waiving off their loans.