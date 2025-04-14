Mumbai: Gauahar Khan is clearly in a happy space, both personally and professionally. The TV diva, who recently announced her second pregnancy, is glowing with joy and even made a stunning appearance on the ramp, proudly flaunting her baby bump just days after sharing the big news.

But while fans celebrate this new chapter in her life, another aspect that continues to grab attention is Gauahar Khan’s lavish lifestyle, especially her luxurious Mumbai home that is no less than a dream.

Gauahar Khan’s Rs 15 crore Mumbai home

Post her wedding in 2020 to Zaid Darbar, son of veteran choreographer-musician Ismail Darbar, the couple moved into their plush home in Mumbai. The property, reportedly worth Rs 15 crore, screams elegance and comfort with a modern twist.

Decked out in serene white tones, Gauahar’s home is a perfect blend of luxury and warmth. From chic white furnishings to statement wall art, every corner of the house feels straight out of a lifestyle magazine.

The couple often shares glimpses of their home on Instagram, and fans can’t help but gush over the stunning interiors.

Gauahar and Zaid’s balcony.

Gauahar also once posted a video of a beautiful makeover of her room, showcasing warm lights, vintage-inspired furniture, textured white walls, and perfectly placed showpieces that elevate the vibe of the space.

Whether it’s the cozy chill spots or the carefully curated decor elements, the house speaks volumes of Gauahar’s classy taste.

As the actress steps into this new phase of motherhood again, her beautiful Mumbai home seems like the perfect backdrop for all the upcoming milestones and memories.

Gauahar’s terrace.

Gauahar and Zaid’s Dining Area

Gauahar’s kitchen

Have a look at some stunning visuals from Gauahar Khan’s home below!