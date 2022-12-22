Walkthrough Karan Johar’s luxurious home redesigned by Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Popular Interior designer Gauri Khan left fans of Karan Johar in awe after sharing the glimpses of refurbished Mumbai home of the filmmaker. The designer shared the video on her Instagram handle.

Gauri and Karan were spotted sitting on couches. As the video continued, the designer was seen sitting on a pale blue sofa and Karan was leaning on the piece of furniture behind her.

At the last of the video, the meticulously designed word, ‘Johar’ was seen written on the wall. Gauri has given an aesthetic and modern touch to the home of the renowned filmmaker. In past, she has designed homes belonging to popular persons including Ambanis, Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

More About Karan Johar’s Home

Karan Johar owns around 8,000 square- foot sea-facing duplex house at Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Carter Road in Bandra is one of the poshest areas in Mumbai and Karan’s home is one of the most expensive homes in the area which comes at a hefty Rs 30 crore.

The filmmaker often hosts parties at his home and most of the B-Town celebrities were spotted paying visits to his home.

Designer Gauri Khan had earlier designed the terrace of the penthouse duplex of the filmmaker. Sharing the post she wrote, ”An opportunity to design this sprawling terrace @karanjohar. What an amazing view.”

Karan’s recent production was Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.