Walkthrough Kiara Advani’s luxurious home [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most promising actors Bollywood, Kiara Advani has been giving some spectacular performances ever since she forayed in the industry. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Shershaah and Jug Jugg Jeyo are some of her best movies.

Apart from her professional front, Kiara has been making headlines for her relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra for a while now. Rumors say that they are getting married by the end of the year. Ahead of their speculated wedding, fans are curious to know more about their lifestyle, networth and more. In this write-up, we thought of giving you a virtual of Kiara Advani’s luxurious nest.

The actress is a proud owner of a lavish house located in Planet Godgrej which is Navi Mumbai. The sprawling house is equipped with all the prominent amenities and also has an awe-inspiring view of the Arabian Sea. For pre-red carpet photographs, Kiara has a gold-plated wall as a background to get better clicks and it is the highlight of her home.

Jug Jugg Jeyo actress surely loves to spend her free time on her huge balcony with a view of the sea as she posted a number of pictures from her favourite corner during sunsets. Without further ado, have a look at all photos here.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has completed her shoot for the upcoming movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal.