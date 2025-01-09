Walkthrough MS Dhoni’s luxurious farmhouse: Photos, videos

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni, also known as ‘Captain Cool,’ is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Known for his calm attitude, Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to some of its biggest victories, including the 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni remains a fan favorite through his IPL performances with the Chennai Super Kings. Off the field, he leads a simple yet luxurious life.

MS Dhoni’s Net Worth 2025 and Earnings

With a net worth of about Rs. 786.53 crore, Dhoni earns not only from cricket but also from brand endorsements and business ventures. He has worked with top brands like Dream11, GoDaddy, and MasterCard.

Kailashpati Farmhouse

Dhoni’s farmhouse, Kailashpati, is located in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a massive 7-acre property. Built in 2017, it’s named after Lord Shiva. This Rs. 6 crore home is surrounded by greenery, reflecting Dhoni’s love for nature.

Interiors: The house has a warm, earthy design with marble and wooden floors. The colors are soft and elegant, like beige, grey, and yellow.

Amenities: It includes a gym, cricket practice nets, a swimming pool, and even an indoor stadium.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBN_DbSHMXk/?

Dhoni enjoys a peaceful life at Kailashpati with his wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva. The farmhouse has plenty of open space where his pets, including dogs and horses, roam freely.

Sakshi often shares moments from their life on social media, showing Dhoni spending time with family, hosting parties, or enjoying nature.

MS Dhoni’s life is a perfect mix of success and simplicity. His farmhouse, Kailashpati, represents his personality—calm, grounded, and deeply connected to nature. Just like his journey from Ranchi to becoming a global star, his home inspires us to work hard and stay humble.Walkthrough MS Dhoni’s palatial farmhouse: Photos, videos