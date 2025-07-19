Hyderabad: Sonu Sood is a well-known actor in Bollywood. He acted in many hit films like Dabangg, Simmba, and Happy New Year. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a true hero. He helped thousands of people with travel, jobs, education, and medical care. Because of his kind heart and selfless work, Sonu became one of the most loved people in India.

Farah Khan Visits Sonu Sood’s House

Recently, Sonu moved into a beautiful new bungalow in Mumbai called ‘Gangotri’. He lives there with his wife Sonali and their two sons, Ishant and Ayaan.

Director Farah Khan, who made Happy New Year with Sonu, visited the house and gave fans a fun tour through her vlog. The video was full of smiles, memories, and personal stories that showed the real Sonu.

Worth the Investment

According to real estate experts, the ‘Gangotri’ bungalow is estimated to be worth around Rs. 20 crore. This shows not just luxury, but also the value given to Sonu’s thoughtful design and heartfelt touches throughout the home.

Peaceful and Beautiful Interiors

The entrance of the house has a large Buddha statue and green plants all around. The living room is decorated in white and cream colors, with matching sofas, soft lights, and a smart center table. The white staircase going upstairs was inspired by the set of Om Shanti Om, as Sonu told Farah during the tour.

Sneaker Collection and Fan Love

One of the coolest parts of the house is the sneaker room. Sonu shares this room with his sons, and it has a huge collection of shoes in glass wardrobes.

The house also has a media room, a modern kitchen, a prayer corner, and two unique bedrooms for his kids. Ishant’s room has a car painting he made himself, while Ayaan’s room has anime art and a mango tree on the balcony.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in his directorial debut, action-thriller Fateh. The actor will next be directing and acting in a film titled Nandi, which is set to begin soon.