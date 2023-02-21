Want Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to perform at your wedding? Here’s price tag

Mumbai: We have seen in the past that various prominent celebrities of the B-Town grace the wedding events of their fans but it has become now the trend in India to invite celebrities to make the D-day a grand event. Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were spotted at a grand wedding held in Delhi. The video of the duo grooving to the songs of their films is taking the internet by storm.

In the viral video, Salman Khan is seen wearing a simple black shirt and trousers and he set the stage on fire by dancing to the song ‘Munna Badnam Hua’ from his film Dabangg 3.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is also seen grooving to his upcoming film Selfiee’s song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ on the stage. Do you want any one of these stars to attend your marriage too? If yes! then keep reading as we will tell you how much they charge for an event.

Salman Khan

If you want Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan to attend a marriage or any other event of yours then raise your bank balance to 8 digits. Yes, you don’t need only to sweat out to get an appointment but also to keep a hefty amount of money in your pocket. According to various reports, Salman Khan charges Rs 1.5-2 crores to appear or perform at any private event.

Shell out around Rs 2 crores to make Bhaijaan shook leg on your D-day. Are you ready?

Akshay Kumar

One of the top superstars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is seen dancing with zeal and zest nowadays. He is seen grooving to the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ remake song with various celebrities and fans but wait…he is promoting his upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ , otherwise, it could cost you crores to get a glimpse of Khiladi Kumar’s dance moves.

The actor reportedly charges Rs 1.5 crores to make his presence as a guest at a wedding. In case you want him to perform, then you need to invest Rs 2.5 crores. Do you want to entertain your guests by making Akshay Kumar dance on the stage? If yes, then earn more and make your D-day a memorable one.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde and Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Akshay, on the other hand, will be seen in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and Selfiee.