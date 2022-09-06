Want some deets about Richa, Ali’s wedding? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been going around since the couple started dating.

As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end.

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022.

Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment in the franchise – Fukrey 3.