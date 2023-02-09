Want to help Turkiye and Syria from Hyderabad? Here’s how you can

As the death toll in earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria rose to about 17,100 as of Thursday evening, citizens in Hyderabad are actively looking for ways to help affected people in both regions.
For Turkiye
The Turkish consulate in Hyderabad has released a list of essential items that citizens can donate. They are listed below:
Winter clothes-
- Coats and Jackets
- Raincoats
- Winter shoes and boots
- Gloves
- Socks
- Underwear
Other items-
- Tent
- Mattress
- Mattress (for tents)
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Heater
- LGP-tank catalytic heater
- LPG cylinder
- Flask
- Torch
- Powerbank
- Diesel generator
- FOOD (DURABLE FOOD ITEMS – CANNED FOOD ITEMS)
- BABY FOOD
- BABY DIAPER
- SANITARY AND HYGIENE PRODUCTS
- MENSTRUAL PAD
It should be noted that the items should be unused, in good condition, and suitable for winter. It is also advised that the items should be packed in decent and uniform packages along with the list of articles to avoid damage during transit.
The essential items can be donated to the Turkish consulate located in Jubilee Hills directly, from 11 am- 4 pm. They can also be donated to donation centers verified by Siasat.com. They are listed below:
- Fatima old age home, Falaknuma railway station road. Ph: +91 7660954936, +91 8712894170
- 18-1-436/4/3/12nd Floor, 201, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, 500005, Adnan Syed, Ph: +91 70757 53582
- Madina education centre, opp public gardens, Nampally, Ph: 9490603996 – Mahmood
Once more donation centers are verified, the story will be updated accordingly. The collected items will be transported to Turkiye on Sunday (Feb 12), so donors are requested to send their donations by Saturday(Feb 11).
Jameel Ahmed, a volunteer who is helping out with the initiative told Siasat.com, “Türkiye is witnessing the disaster of the century. The earthquake has affected the lives of nearly 10 million people.” He added that it is our human responsibility to extend our support to our Turkish brothers and sisters.
“With thousands of people displaced in unlike circumstances, we are doing our best to support them through the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad,” he stated. Jameel Ahmed completed his education in Turkiye and stayed there for seven years.
Syria
Even though Syria has also been badly affected by the disaster, it is very difficult for the citizens of Hyderabad to do anything directly because of various complications. However, interested donors can donate to foreign NGOs based in UK and America.