Want to help Turkiye and Syria from Hyderabad? Here’s how you can

As the death toll in earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria rose to about 17,100 as of Thursday evening, citizens in Hyderabad are actively looking for ways to help affected people in both regions.

For Turkiye

The Turkish consulate in Hyderabad has released a list of essential items that citizens can donate. They are listed below:

Winter clothes-

Coats and Jackets

Raincoats

Winter shoes and boots

Gloves

Socks

Underwear

Other items-

Tent

Mattress

Mattress (for tents)

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Heater

LGP-tank catalytic heater

LPG cylinder

Flask

Torch

Powerbank

Diesel generator

FOOD (DURABLE FOOD ITEMS – CANNED FOOD ITEMS)

BABY FOOD

BABY DIAPER

SANITARY AND HYGIENE PRODUCTS

MENSTRUAL PAD

It should be noted that the items should be unused, in good condition, and suitable for winter. It is also advised that the items should be packed in decent and uniform packages along with the list of articles to avoid damage during transit.

The essential items can be donated to the Turkish consulate located in Jubilee Hills directly, from 11 am- 4 pm. They can also be donated to donation centers verified by Siasat.com. They are listed below:

Fatima old age home, Falaknuma railway station road. Ph: +91 7660954936, +91 8712894170

18-1-436/4/3/12nd Floor, 201, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, 500005, Adnan Syed, Ph: +91 70757 53582

Madina education centre, opp public gardens, Nampally, Ph: 9490603996 – Mahmood

Once more donation centers are verified, the story will be updated accordingly. The collected items will be transported to Turkiye on Sunday (Feb 12), so donors are requested to send their donations by Saturday(Feb 11).

Jameel Ahmed, a volunteer who is helping out with the initiative told Siasat.com, “Türkiye is witnessing the disaster of the century. The earthquake has affected the lives of nearly 10 million people.” He added that it is our human responsibility to extend our support to our Turkish brothers and sisters.

“With thousands of people displaced in unlike circumstances, we are doing our best to support them through the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad,” he stated. Jameel Ahmed completed his education in Turkiye and stayed there for seven years.

Syria

Even though Syria has also been badly affected by the disaster, it is very difficult for the citizens of Hyderabad to do anything directly because of various complications. However, interested donors can donate to foreign NGOs based in UK and America.