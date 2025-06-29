Want to join Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Here’s how to apply as a contestant

Hyderabad: Get ready, Bigg Boss fans! The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to hit your screens soon, and this time, there’s a special twist that has already created a huge buzz. Yes, it’s no longer just for celebrities — common people can now become contestants too!

Nagarjuna is Back with a Bang!

The makers recently dropped a powerful promo featuring none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna, confirming his return as the host. With the punchline “Ee sari chadharangam kaadu, ranarangame” (This time it’s not a chessboard, it’s a battlefield), the hype has gone sky-high. The promo promises intense drama, fierce battles, and non-stop entertainment.

Common People Can Now Join!

For the first time, ordinary people can enter the Bigg Boss house. Yes, not just celebs anymore! Here’s how you can apply:

1. Go to www.bb9.jiostar.com

2. Fill in your details

3. Upload a short 2-3 minute video explaining:

Why you want to be in Bigg Boss

What makes you special

If your video stands out, you might get selected!

This season promises more drama, emotion, and fun than ever before. Rumors say that popular YouTubers, social media stars, and new faces will also be joining. There may even be new rules and surprises for the contestants and the viewers.

Expect new rules, a fresh format, and a mix of celebrities, influencers, and talented newcomers. Rumors say the nomination and elimination process may also involve more audience participation this time.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being on Bigg Boss, this is your moment. Don’t wait — shoot your video, register, and grab this once-in-a-lifetime chance to enter the most talked-about house on Telugu television.