Want to work, settle in Europe? Germany, other countries offer job seeker visas

Are you looking to work and settle in Europe? While most people explore student or visit visas as their primary option, there is another way to work and settle in Europe – through job seeker visas of Germany and other countries. The countries that are offering job seeker visas are

Germany Portugal, and Austria

Germany job seeker visa

Germany is one of the top destinations for people looking to work in Europe. The country offers a job seeker visa to individuals who have five years of experience, a degree recognized in the country, proof of funds to support their stay in the country, and other necessary documents.

For Indian citizens, the fee for the job seeker visa is 75 Euros. If granted, the applicant can stay in Germany for six months to search for a job. However, during their stay on a job seeker visa, they are prohibited from working. If they get a job, they can convert their visa into a work visa.

The application process for a job seeker visa in Germany involves submitting an application, proof of accommodation, funds, academic qualifications, experience, and health insurance, a valid passport, a resume, and a cover letter.

For details, visit the official website (click here).

Portugal

Portugal offers a job seeker visa to individuals who are graduates and have proof of financial resources equivalent to at least the sum of three guaranteed monthly minimum salaries. The visa fee is 90 Euros.

If granted, the holder can stay in the country for four months, and the visa can be renewed for another two months. For more details, visit the official website (click here).

Austria

Austria offers a six-month job seeker visa to ‘very highly qualified workers.’ The applicants need to obtain a minimum of 70 points based on various factors such as qualification, work experience, language skills, age, and study experience in Austria.

For more details on the application process, visit the official website (click here).

For those who are looking to work and settle in Europe, job seeker visas are a great option