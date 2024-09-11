Wants good relation with India but it should be on basis of ‘fairness & equality’, says Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said his country wants good relations with India and other neighbouring nations it should be on the basis of “fairness and equality”.

In a televised address, marking the first month of the interim government’s formation, Yunus said after he took oath as the head of the administration, many foreign leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, telephoned to congratulate him.

“We want good relations with India and other neighbouring nations, but that relations should be on the basis of fairness and equality,” he said.

Also Read Bangladesh clears 1.37 Bn USD bimonthly ACU payments

Yunus said Bangladesh has already started high-level bilateral cooperation talks with India to deal with floods.

“I have also taken the initiative to revive SAARC to enhance regional cooperation in South Asia,” he said.

SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“We want the world to recognise Bangladesh as a respected democracy,” he said.