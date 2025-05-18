Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB to resume protests, starting from Telangana

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced on Saturday, May 17, that it will resume its nationwide protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which was paused in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The board released a statement informing that a peaceful three-month movement would restart in Telangana, under the ongoing ‘Waqf Bachao, Dastur Bachao’ (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) campaign.

“The Union government is attacking our religious and constitutional rights under the guise of lawmaking. From triple talaq to azaan to this amended Waqf Act, the government has been systematically targeting the Muslim community,” the statement read.

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, passed by the Central government on April 8. Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

