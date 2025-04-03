Waqf Amendment Bill interference in minority affairs: Gurdwara body

Amritsar: The SGPC, an apex Gurdwara body, on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lok Sabha, was a “direct interference” by the Centre in minority-related matters.

In a statement, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami said the bill was introduced without consulting the concerned parties and alleged that it appears the government intends to “curtail” minority rights and administer matters according to its own agenda.

He emphasised that the SGPC has always been committed to protecting the rights of minorities and opposes any decision that goes against minority communities.

He also pointed out that the Centre has previously attempted to “suppress” minorities through measures such as the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code, which “directly interfered with the personal laws and religious beliefs of various communities.”

The SGPC president stated that the government should refrain from “interfering” in minority affairs without consulting them.

He stressed that minority communities have the full right to preserve their heritage and religious institutions, and laws like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are an attempt to “weaken” these rights.

Such legislation, he warned, would negatively impact the rights and concerns of minority communities.

Notably, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate.