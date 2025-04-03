After Lok Sabha, Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, April 3, tabled the Waqf Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address the complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a 288-232 vote in the wee hours of Thursday after nearly 12 hours of debate.

Also Read Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill after marathon debate

Tabling the Bill in the Upper House, which was examined and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Rijiju said the proposed legislation has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties.

The Bill aims to include all Muslim sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju claimed.

The minister informed the House that there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties in 2004, which have now increased to 8.72 lakh.

Seeking the opposition’s support to pass the Bill, Rijiju said it aims to accomplish the unfulfilled tasks of the previous governments.

He also said that Waqf owns the largest chunk of properties in the country, leaving aside those owned by defence and railways.

Brushing aside the charges made by the opposition, Rijiju said, “The Bill is not against Muslims… We don’t want to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. The Waqf board is set up only to oversee, and not manage, Waqf properties.” “The government has introduced the Bill with a good intention, and thus renamed it as ‘UMEED’. No one should have any problem with the name,” he added.

#BudgetSession2025 #WATCH | Union Minister @KirenRijiju says, "… We are not here to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. A Muslim can create a Waqf. The smallest form of it is Fitra, which even the poorest Muslim observes. You create Zakat, you give donations—these are all… pic.twitter.com/tfr75Nczo0 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 3, 2025

The government proposes to rename the Waqf Bill as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill.