Waqf Board reclaims encroached land, lays foundation for Eidgah on Bhongir Highway

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board held a significant ceremony today as they laid the foundation stone for the Eidgah on a sprawling 13.5-acre piece of land located on the Bhongir highway. This landmark event comes after the Waqf Board successfully removed the unauthorized encroachments on the land, registered under survey number 902 and associated with the revered Dargah Hazrat Raja Baagsawar since 1997. The Home Minister, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, graced the occasion by laying the foundation stone, accompanied by Mohammad Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Waqf Board, and other local political leaders.

In his address during the foundation stone laying ceremony,Mahmood Ali highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding waqf properties. He praised the Waqf Board for their relentless efforts in reclaiming this valuable land and emphasized that those who betray the trust of Allah by encroaching waqf properties are bound to face humiliation in this world and the Hereafter. Furthermore, he assured that necessary measures would be taken to develop and demarcate the Eidgah, which spans across the expansive 13.5 acres.

Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Waqf Board, expressed his satisfaction over the successful acquisition of the land, reaffirming the Board’s steadfastness in protecting waqf properties. He emphasized the importance of utilizing these properties for their intended purposes, underlining the government’s support in canceling the unauthorized registrations. Additionally, he assured that arrangements would be made to facilitate the offering of Eid prayers at the Eidgah during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

He said, the Telangana State Waqf Board demonstrated exceptional dedication and diligence in pursuing the legal cases related to this land on the Bhongir highway, resulting in this momentous achievement. The event witnessed the presence of prominent Muslim figures and local Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders, further highlighting the collective support and enthusiasm for the project.