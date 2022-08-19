Waqf Board sealed record likely to get destroyed if kept untreated

Hyderabad: Has the Telangana government sealed the state’s Waqf Board record for its safety or is it a conspiracy to destroy it by making it exposed to termite! This is the question upper in the mind of those who wish to ensure safety of the record.

It is imperative that the sealed record room should be opened and anti-termite and pest control measures must be taken to ensure the safety of the record.

But the Waqf Board officials are neglecting these measures.

The property records are kept in clothes for the past 5 years and since the state government’s sudden decision to seal the record room no cleaning or antifungal operations have taken place which may cause immense damage to the properties papers.

The state government ordered sealing of the Waqf Board record room in 2017 ostensibly to prevent manipulation of the record. But keeping the paper records without taking anti-termite treatment, pest control and fumigation is tantamount to endangering these records.

According to some Waqf Board officials, the Waqf properties are being appropriated specially after the sealing of the record room.

Earlier whenever there was a complaint the record was checked to stop the manipulation of the property. But now due to the sealing of the record room, the checking facility is not available which is leading to the misappropriation of the Waqf Board properties.

According to these Waqf Board officials, most of these records are more than 100 years old and if they are left without treatment these records are likely to be destroyed by termite.

Moreover, in view of the state government declaring the Waqf Board properties as government properties or belonging to the Revenue Department and the Waqf Board, officials are having difficulties in presenting the record of such properties for the past 5 years.