Waqf Board to introduce new property registration service online

Hyderabad: Reforms are being implemented in Telangana Waqf Board to offer better services for the public. After a successful introduction of online services in the “Qudaat section” for the issuance of marriage and other certificates the board is introducing Mutawalli, the managing committee, and the registration of new Waqf property services online from May 10.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qasim said that the people will not be required to come to the board office personally for the reformation or renewal of Mutawalli, managing committees or for endowing new properties for Waqf.

Qasim informed that an online system shall be introduced from May 10 and all the applications have to be submitted online. An OTP shall be generated at the time of submitting the application and accordingly all the information pertaining to the file shall be provided on phone.

The new system is being introduced in order to end corruption in the Waqf Board and prevent the illegal activities of middlemen. Since this experiment has been a success in the Quzaat section it is being introduced in sections for the Mutawalli, managing committee and registration of new Waqf properties.

Through this system, the Waqf Board shall have information about the actual number of committees and Mutawallis across Telangana.

The board shall also have information about the income of every institution and all information regarding the payment of the Waqf fund.

“After the submission of the application the applicant shall get a receipt number and his application shall be expedited within 60 days. The applicants can track the status of their applications online and they shall get the information on whether their applications are being accepted or rejected. The Waqf Board shall be held liable if the application is not expedited within 60 days,” Qasim said.

“The applications shall not be accepted without relevant documents and information. Introducing transparency is the main purpose of this online service,” Qasim added.