War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s romantic chemistry grabs attention in viral pics

Rome: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently filming in Italy a romantic sequence for their upcoming movie ‘War 2’ . Fans were thrilled when a series of pictures and videos from the set went viral on social media, offering a sneak peek at their look.

In the viral pictures posted by Hrithik’s fan page, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen shooting a romantic sequence for the song in the streets of Italy.

Hrithik wore a white T-shirt teamed up with a grey shirt and denim, while Kiara looked stunning in a checked pink dress.

On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture of a stunning location where the movie is being shot.

In the image, he can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy.

“Taking it all in Photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy WAR2,” Hrithik captioned the post.

‘War 2’ is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

The film also stars Jr NTR.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film ‘War’ which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It’s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Apart from this, Kiara is also a part of Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’. The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also a part of ‘Don 3’, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.