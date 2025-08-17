War 2 streaming buzz: OTT premiere and expected date update

Hyderabad: War 2 was one of the most awaited movies of 2025. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film released on August 14 with huge buzz. The excitement grew bigger as it clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, turning it into one of the year’s biggest box office battles. But despite all the hype, War 2 collected only Rs 52.5 crore on day one across languages, which was less than Coolie. From Hindi it earned Rs 29 crore, while Telugu fans gave it a strong push with Rs 23.25 crore.

For fans waiting to watch from home, War 2 has already confirmed its OTT deal. The film will stream on Netflix after its run in theatres. Following the usual 8-week gap, the movie is expected to arrive by late September or early October 2025. With Jr NTR’s huge following, the OTT release is likely to bring in a wider audience worldwide.

Comparison with Spy Universe Films

When compared to other YRF Spy Universe films, War 2 had a weaker opening. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s War (2019) made Rs 53 crore on its first day, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected Rs 57 crore. Even Tiger 3, released during Diwali 2023, managed Rs 44.5 crore. So, even though War 2 became the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2025, it could not beat these big films.

Budget and Break-Even Target

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 was made on a massive Rs 400 crore budget. Its worldwide theatrical rights sold for about Rs 340 crore. To be called a hit, the film must collect nearly Rs 700 crore gross worldwide. With such a big target, the coming weeks will decide whether War 2 turns into a blockbuster or struggles to recover its costs.