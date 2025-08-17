Warangal airport land acquistion: Farmers demand Rs 2 cr per acre compensation

Hyderabad: Farmers who are losing their lands for the Mamnoor Airport expansion in Warangal district have demanded compensation of Rs 2 crore per acre. The displaced farmers warned that if their demand is not met, they would stage a protest march and lay siege to the Secretariat.

On Saturday, around 40 farmers from Gadipalli and Gunturpalli villages staged a sit-in protest on the road near the airport. Speaking on the occasion, the agitating farmers urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene and deliver justice.

They expressed anguish that, despite earlier assurances, ministers and legislators were showing little concern for their plight. Farmers recalled that minister Konda Surekha and MLAs had once promised fair prices for their commercial lands but had since failed to act.

According to them, the district collector had held multiple meetings with the farmers and offered a compensation rate of Rs 4,000 per square yard, but the displaced families said this amount was inadequate compared to the market value.

Repeated appeals to public representatives had gone unanswered, they said.

The farmers vowed to intensify their struggle until they receive just compensation and warned the government that neglecting their demands would lead to larger-scale protests in the coming days.