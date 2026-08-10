Warangal authorities demolish pedestal for BRS leader’s statue

The statue was supposed to be erected on private land. However, the administration termed it 'illegal' and demolished the pedestal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
A pedetal for Sudarshan Reddy's statue is demolished in Warangal
A pedetal for Sudarshan Reddy's statue is demolished in Warangal

Hyderabad: Authorities in Warangal demolished a pedestal built for a statue of late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday, August 9.

Videos shared on social media showed the pedestal, intended for the installation of Reddy’s statue, being dismantled. According to reports, the statue was to be erected on private land. However, the administration termed the construction ‘illegal’ and demolished the pedestal.

Authorities said no permission had been granted to build the pedestal or install the statue in the Narsampet Assembly constituency.

Subhan Bakery

The former Narsampet MLA passed away at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 26.

Paying homage to the former MLA, BRS President K Chandrasekhara Rao expressed profound grief over Sudarshan Reddy’s demise. He said it was an irreparable loss to Telangana. KCR added that he had lost a close friend and a trusted companion of the Telangana movement.

Recalling their association during the Telangana agitation, KCR said Sudarshan Reddy played a crucial role in strengthening the movement in the erstwhile Warangal district and courageously upheld the BRS flag in Narsampet.

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