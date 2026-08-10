Warangal authorities demolish pedestal for BRS leader’s statue

Hyderabad: Authorities in Warangal demolished a pedestal built for a statue of late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday, August 9.

Videos shared on social media showed the pedestal, intended for the installation of Reddy’s statue, being dismantled. According to reports, the statue was to be erected on private land. However, the administration termed the construction ‘illegal’ and demolished the pedestal.

Authorities said no permission had been granted to build the pedestal or install the statue in the Narsampet Assembly constituency.

The former Narsampet MLA passed away at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 26.

Also Read Former BRS MLA Sudarshan Reddy passes away

Paying homage to the former MLA, BRS President K Chandrasekhara Rao expressed profound grief over Sudarshan Reddy’s demise. He said it was an irreparable loss to Telangana. KCR added that he had lost a close friend and a trusted companion of the Telangana movement.

Authorities in Warangal demolished a statue of late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday, August 9.



Videos shared on social media showed a pedestal built for the installation of Reddy's statue being dismantled.



According to reports, the statue was… pic.twitter.com/dmy1abazGf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 10, 2026

Recalling their association during the Telangana agitation, KCR said Sudarshan Reddy played a crucial role in strengthening the movement in the erstwhile Warangal district and courageously upheld the BRS flag in Narsampet.