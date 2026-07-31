Former BRS MLA Sudarshan Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Sudarshan Reddy passed away on Friday, July 31, at the Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed his demise after he remained on ventilator support and was unresponsive. On July 26, Reddy suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Hanamkonda district.

The doctors worked for nearly an hour and administered CPR nine times, eventually restoring partial cardiac activity before shifting him to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad for advanced treatment. At Yashoda Hospital, Reddy remained on a ventilator and showed no neurological response.

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Medical examinations, including ECG, Brain MRI and Transcranial Doppler (TCD) tests, indicated severe brain damage caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation. Despite intensive medical care, he breathed his last after five days of treatment.

KCR pays tribute

Paying homage to the former MLA, BRS President K Chandrasekhara Rao expressed profound grief over Sudarshan Reddy’s demise. He said it was an irreparable loss to Telangana. KCR added that he had lost a close friend and a trusted companion of the Telangana movement.

Recalling their association during the Telangana agitation, KCR said Sudarshan Reddy played a crucial role in strengthening the movement in the erstwhile Warangal district and courageously upheld the BRS flag in Narsampet.

He also said the party had made every possible effort to save his life and appreciated the doctors for their relentless efforts. KCR assured the bereaved family that the party would stand firmly by them during this difficult time.