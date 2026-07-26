Former BRS MLA suffers heart attack

The former MLA is being treated at a hospital in Hanamkonda.

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Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy
Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy suffered a heart attack on July 24 and was admitted to a hospital.

The former MLA is being treated at a hospital in Hanamkonda.

Addressing the media, Cardiologist Dr Mamta Reddy said, “The doctors performed CPR 10 times on Reddy, and he is stable now. He will be shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.”

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The doctor urged people not to believe or spread rumours regarding the former MLA’s health.

BRS leaders flock to hospital

Earlier on Sunday, BRS leaders including Working President KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao and others rushed to the hospital to check on Reddy. They spoke to doctors at Rohini Hospital over the phone to enquire about the former MLA’s condition and the treatment being provided.

About Sudarshan Reddy

Sudharshan Reddy began his political career with the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi from Nallebelli mandal of erstwhile Warangal district. He was elected as the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member in 2001 and went on to serve as the party district president and also as State politburo member.

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He contested from Narsampet constituency in 2014, 2018 and 2023, and succeeded in the 2018 Assembly elections.

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