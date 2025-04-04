Warangal court receives bomb threat, police register case

Police officials confirmed it was a hoax bomb threat.

Published: 4th April 2025 7:10 pm IST
Warangal court gets 'hoax' bomb threat
Hyderabad: The district courts building complex in Warangal, Telangana, received a bomb threat via email on Friday, April 4. However, after a thorough search of the premises, it was declared a hoax, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said they received information from the court about the threat email at around 10 AM, which was sent to the judge’s office, stating that a bomb had been planted in the complex and would explode.

Police teams, along with a bomb disposal unit and a sniffer dog squad, thoroughly checked the premises and found nothing suspicious.

Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate receives bomb threat

Police officials confirmed it was a hoax email.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.

 On April 3, A former Maoist leader threatened to blow up the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collectorate with an improvised explosive device (IED) by sending an email to district collector Gowtham Potra. A search by security agencies, however, did not find any such device.

The bomb disposal squad was called in to search for any explosives after the collectorate staff informed the police about a bomb threat.

(With inputs from PTI)

