Warangal district court in Telangana receives hoax bomb threat

The police registered a case and are investigating into the source of the email threat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 26th February 2026 5:34 pm IST
The image shows the bomb squad searching for explosive material inside the Warangal District Court after the court authorities received a bomb threat on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Hyderabad: In yet another case of a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, the Warangal District Court Complex was evacuated on Thursday, February 26, after an anonymous person sent an email to the court authorities informing them that a bomb was planted inside the court.

Upon being alerted by the court authorities, the police, fire department, dog squad and bomb squad swung into action and evacuated people from the premises and searched for any explosive material in the court for two hours.

The bomb squad was seen using the metal detector to search the Special Court for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)-cum-Third Additional District and Sessions Judge.

The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. However, the proceedings for the day couldn’t be carried out.

The consequence of the hoax bomb threat was that security measures were tightened and additional forces were deployed in the vicinity of the court.

The police registered a case and are investigating the source of the email threat.

Hoax calls across Telangana courts

In an earlier incident, the Nampally court complex in Hyderabad was also rocked by a fake bomb threat on February 20. It was the second such threat in a span of three days. Miscreants sent an email to the court’s staff in the morning, claiming that they had set a time bomb inside the court’s premises and that it was going to blow up.

The dog squad and the bomb squad searched the premises for explosives, but couldn’t find any.

On February 18, the CBI court in the same complex, as well as the Karimnagar District Court, Rajahmundry District Court and Ananthapuram District Court, received a similar threat email.

Upon conducting searches, no bomb was found in those premises either. The police had come to the conclusion that they all turned out to be a hoax.

