Warangal pool deaths: Husband, 9 others arrested for killing wife, daughters

Hyderabad: In the latest developments in the Warangal pool deaths case, the husband of the deceased pregnant wife and nine others were arrested by the Warangal police on Thursday, April 9.

The accused, Azharuddin, was identified as the “prime suspect” in the murders, which were staged as drowning in Punnelu village of Inavolu mandal of Warangal last week.

Addressing the media, Wangal Commissioner of Police, Sunpreet Singh, said that when Azharuddin and his family found that his wife, Farhat, was pregnant, they took the woman to two female doctors.

They performed the gender test of the foetus and found out that she was pregnant with a girl.

Also Read Pregnant woman, two daughters drown in swimming pool in Telangana

Accused proposed to a minor: Commissioner

The Commissioner said that during this time, Azhauddin, who wanted to have a boy, proposed to a minor girl.

“However, the girl’s parents declined the proposal, stating that he was married, had two children and his wife was pregnant,” he said.

Frustrated over the rejection, on April 1, Azharuddin took Farhat and their two daughters to the swimming pool and promised to get ice cream for them,” the Commissioner told the media.

Upon reaching the swimming pool, Azharuddin disconnected the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and pushed his wife and daughters into the water. “He later staged the murders as accidental deaths; however, the police investigation revealed that Azharuddin had pushed the three into the pool,” he said.

Also Read Telangana: Police say Hanamkonda pool deaths are murders

The police said that during the interrogation, Azharuddin revealed that the medical shop owner, Satla Raju from Punnelu, suggested abortion.

Azharuddin then contacted Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr L Naresh and lab technician Manohar. Based on their advice, Azaruddin and his wife, Farhat, went to Suraksha Hospital in Kazipet, where Dr S Ravali and nurse Sravanthi allegedly took Farhat to Neekonda and conducted a sex determination test.

Subsequently, at Dr B Purnima Upender Hospital, an abortion was suggested and carried out. In this connection, Azaruddin’s family members, Chaand Pasha, Saleha and M Sharoddin were arrested, along with paramedical staff Sravanthi, Manohar, Naresh and V Bhadru, medical shop owner Satla Raju and one doctor, Dr B Parthu.

However, two female doctors, Dr B Purnima and S Ravali, were absconding, the police said.