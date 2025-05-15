Waris Pathan demands action against girl for remarks against prophet

Tagging the office of the union home minister, he accused her of spreading hatred and demanded action against the girl.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2025 11:57 am IST
Waris Pathan demands action against girl.
Waris Pathan (Left) and Sharmishta (Right)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan demanded action against a girl for making remarks against the prophet.

In a viral video, the girl was seen making controversial comments against the prophet.

‘No Muslim will tolerate’, says Waris Pathan

The AIMIM leader took to social media platform ‘X’ to condemn the girl’s statements.

Sharing the girl’s video, he wrote, “This person @Sharmishta__19 has used very abusive words about our Prophet (PBUH) which no Muslim will tolerate.”

Tagging the office of the union home minister, Waris Pathan accused her of spreading hatred and demanded action against the girl.

Girl uses abusive language against Bollywood Khans

In another video, targeting the three Khans of Bollywood, she used abusive language by claiming that they did not support the army and remained silent.

She termed them ‘deshdrohi’ and ‘hypocrites’.

Apart from targeting the Khans of Bollywood, she abused their fans too.

