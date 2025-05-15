Waris Pathan demands action against girl for remarks against prophet

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan demanded action against a girl for making remarks against the prophet.

In a viral video, the girl was seen making controversial comments against the prophet.

‘No Muslim will tolerate’, says Waris Pathan

The AIMIM leader took to social media platform ‘X’ to condemn the girl’s statements.

Sharing the girl’s video, he wrote, “This person @Sharmishta__19 has used very abusive words about our Prophet (PBUH) which no Muslim will tolerate.”

Also Read Two Indian students killed in US road accident

Tagging the office of the union home minister, Waris Pathan accused her of spreading hatred and demanded action against the girl.

Girl uses abusive language against Bollywood Khans

In another video, targeting the three Khans of Bollywood, she used abusive language by claiming that they did not support the army and remained silent.

She termed them ‘deshdrohi’ and ‘hypocrites’.

Apart from targeting the Khans of Bollywood, she abused their fans too.