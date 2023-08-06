Watch: 110-year-old Saudi woman enrols in literacy course

Riyadh: It’s never too late to pursue dreams, proved a 110-year-old woman from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), who recently enrolled in a literacy course.

Nuda Al Qahtani, a resident of Bisha in the Asir region in southern Saudi Arabia, enrolled herself among the centenarians who wanted to complete their studies and fulfil their dream of education without looking at the possibility of education after the age of 100.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, August 1, the Department of Education in the Saudi city of Bisha wrote, “Nuda Al Qahtani, 110-year-old age did not prevent her from joining the summer campaign to raise awareness and eradicate illiteracy in #Bishah_Teaching.”

“Devoted efforts have borne fruit,” it added.

الوالدة نوضاء القحطاني من هجرة الرهوة بالأمواه ؛ لم يمنعها عمرها 110 سنة من الالتحاق بالحملة الصيفية للتوعية ومحو الأمية بالأمواه بـ #تعليم_بيشة .

جهود متفانية كان نتاجها مثمرًا ؛ حيث عبَّرت عن ذلك بمشاعر الرضا والامتنان لدولتنا المعطاءة ، ولقادتها حفظهم الله . pic.twitter.com/AJb2XhOoWj — إدارة تعليم بيشة (@MOE_BIA) August 1, 2023

Education authorities published a video of Al Qahtani showing her writing and expressing appreciation for efforts to combat illiteracy.

Al Qahtani is happy about joining a literacy course, saying one’s age is just a number.

“My mother has been registered this summer for a learning course. She feels happy about getting the chance. She seized it to learn about her religious matters and shared with her fellow elderly woman the pleasure of learning. She returns from the course feeling happy. She writes and reads the Quran,” her son Mohammed Mesfr told Al Arabiya.

Saudi media recently reported stories about people, including women, who are resuming their studies in the Kingdom after a long absence and doing well.

In June, a 70-year-old woman from Saudi Arabia graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction from Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University.

The aged yet determined woman Salwa Al-Omani achieved a 4.75/5 GPA, ranked first in her class, and received an excellence award at the university’s 44th graduation ceremony.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously launched a campaign to empower women from various walks of life as part of the dramatic changes in the kingdom.