Approximately 72,000 Palestinians from the West Bank crossed Israeli checkpoints into Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.

Watch: 250,000 perform last Friday prayer of Ramzan at Al-Aqsa
Despite the restrictions of the Israeli occupation in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Islamic Endowments Department reported that 250,000 worshippers performed the last Friday prayer of the month of Ramzan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in a majestic scene that was captured by the cameras.

Palestinian media reported pictures and video clips of huge numbers of Palestinians coming from various cities to pray at Al-Aqsa. 

The courtyards and chapels of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which covers an area of 144 dunams (a dunam is equivalent to 1,000 square meters), as well as the nearby ancient streets of Jerusalem, were filled with worshippers.

The Israeli police said in a statement that it had deployed about 2,000 Israeli policemen in East Jerusalem and the Old City area, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army estimated that approximately 72,000 Palestinians from the West Bank crossed Israeli checkpoints into Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli police arrested 17 suspects for questioning after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians injured after Israeli police fire tear gas, rubber bullets near West Bank

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the suspects whose faces were covered with masks waved flags and banners supporting terrorist organizations and chanted incitements to violence.

Every Friday of the holy month, the crowds continued to pray in it, despite the Israeli forces’ attacks on the worshipers and those in Itikaf.

