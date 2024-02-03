Watch: 50 cops deployed at Hyderabad resort where Jharkhand MLAs huddle

Hyderabad: In the midst of the political upheaval in Jharkhand, approximately 40 MLAs from the ruling coalition found refuge in Hyderabad after Champai Soren was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on Friday. The MLAs arrived in Hyderabad around 4:30 pm on Friday and were welcomed by Deepa Das Munshi, Congress’s Telangana in-charge, and Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. They were subsequently taken to a resort near Shamirpet lake.

The visuals from the resort were shared by PTI on micro-blogging site X on Saturday morning, stating that over 50 policemen have been deployed at the resort for the security of the Jharkhand lawmakers. Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC Telangana in-charge, is looking after all arrangements at the resort.



VIDEO | Inside visuals of Leonia Resort, Hyderabad, where 37 Jharkhand MLAs of JMM-led alliance are staying.



The decision to fly the MLAs to Hyderabad was attributed to concerns about potential horse-trading and to prevent any embarrassing situations for the ruling coalition. The MLAs are expected to stay in Hyderabad until the political situation in Jharkhand stabilizes. The Budget session in Jharkhand is scheduled to commence on February 9.

The political crisis unfolded in Jharkhand following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to the Governor just before his arrest on Wednesday night. Subsequently, MLAs, led by Champai Soren, staked their claim to form the government. However, Governor C P Radhakrishnan sought additional time, citing legal considerations.