Watch: 5th edition of Riyadh Season kicks off in Saudi Arabia

In an exceptional atmosphere, the fifth edition of the Riyadh Season, a flagship annual Saudi entertainment and tourist event, kicked off on Saturday night, October 12, at the Kingdom Arena.

The season’s grand opening showcased vibrant fireworks, and a drone show, with the season’s logo illuminated above Boulevard World, a popular city destination.

The season, which will continue until next March, began with boxing, musical performances, and a luxury-prize giveaway.

لحظات مميزة وأجواء استثنائية عاشها الجمهور في افتتاح #موسم_الرياض ❤🤩



Unforgettable moments and a unique atmosphere captivated the audience at the opening of #RiyadhSeason ❤🤩#BeterbievBivol pic.twitter.com/SI9SG6z1NG — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 13, 2024

لحظات ممتعة وأجواء خيالية عاشها الجمهور مع المغنيين العالميين في افتتاح #موسم_الرياض 2024 🎶😍



The fans enjoyed an incredible musical vibe with some of the world’s top artists at the opening of #RiyadhSeason 2024 🎶😍#BeterbievBivol pic.twitter.com/RndgAXcOz9 — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 12, 2024

ألف مبروك للفائزة بـ سيارة مرسيدس بنز جي كلاس في حدث #IVCrownShowdown ضمن افتتاح #موسم_الرياض 2024 🤩👏🥳



Congratulations to the winner of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class car at the IV Crown Showdown fight during the #RiyadhSeason opening 🤩👏🥳#BeterbievBiv pic.twitter.com/yJYxkmLg2G — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 12, 2024

Taking to X, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, said, “With the support and empowerment of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and His Highness, my master, the Crown Prince, the sponsor of the vision and our inspiring leader, the Riyadh Season 2024 is launched.”

He pointed out that the new season is “exceptional and global, befitting the status of the Kingdom and Riyadh as one of the most important entertainment destinations in the world.”

بدعم وتمكين من مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان وسمو سيدي ولي العهد عراب الرؤية وقائدنا الملهم ،ينطلق #موسم_الرياض 2024 .. موسم استثنائي عالمي يليق بمكانة المملكة والرياض كأحد أهم الوجهات الترفيهية في العالم ❤️🇸🇦#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/Emj7M8oZFn — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 12, 2024

This season will feature 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, 10 exhibitions, and festivals.

The Riyadh season, launched in 2019, aims to transform the city into a global entertainment and tourist destination, aligning with the Quality of Life Program’s objectives of “Vision 2030”.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has pushed to expand its entertainment industry as part of its efforts to diversify its oil-based economy.