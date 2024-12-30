Watch: 91-year-old Asha Bhosle sings, dances to ‘Tauba Tauba’

The song Tauba Tauba, from the movie Bad Newz, was originally written and performed by Karan Aujla, while the track was already a hit in 2024, Asha’s version added a magical touch

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 30th December 2024 1:06 pm IST
Asha Bhosle (Instagram)

Mumbai: At 91, Asha Bhosle proved once again why she is a true icon. During a recent concert in Dubai, she sang the hit song ‘Tauba Tauba’ and even performed Vicky Kaushal’s famous dance moves. The performance quickly went viral, leaving fans and celebrities in awe.  

The song Tauba Tauba, from the movie Bad Newz, was originally written and performed by Karan Aujla. While the track was already a hit in 2024, Asha’s version added a magical touch. Her energy and flawless moves impressed both the audience and social media users.  

Karan Aujla’s Heartfelt Reaction 

Karan Aujla, the creator of Tauba Tauba, couldn’t hide his excitement. He called Asha Bhosle the “living goddess of music” and thanked her for bringing his song to life in such a special way. He added, “She sang it better than me!”  

Social media was flooded with praise for Asha. Fans called her performance “legendary” and applauded her youthful energy. 

Asha Bhosle’s performance is a reminder that passion has no age limit. Her ability to connect with younger audiences while staying true to her roots is truly inspiring.

