Watch: Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui call off their separation?

Aaliya's latest social media post has sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation between the couple

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th March 2024 5:46 pm IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Mumbai: The troubled relationship between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has been a topic of intense discussion among fans and media circles. 

And now, Aaliya’s latest social media post has sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation between the couple.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s Cryptic Post

Aaliya, who was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram. The video featured candid moments of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui, and their children. The accompanying caption read, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.” 

This unexpected gesture has sparked hopes for reconciliation. While Nawazuddin has not responded to the post yet, Aaliya’s words hint at a desire to mend their relationship. 

The couple’s marital problems had previously played out in the public eye, with Aaliya openly criticizing Nawazuddin on social media. However, her recent post suggests that they are both making efforts to work things out, especially from her side.

A Troubled Past

The Siddiqui couple’s relationship has been far from smooth. Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of abuse and alleged that he misused his power. She also claimed that Nawazuddin’s mother, Mehrunisa, prevented her from accessing the actor’s Mumbai home. 

The Mystery Man In Aaliya’s Life

In June 2023, Aaliya introduced a new chapter in her life by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account. Although she later deleted the photo, her words were clear: “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship, and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya reveals he is from Italy (Instagram)

