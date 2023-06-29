Nawazuddin Siddiqui behind Aaliya’s eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines since its premiere on June 17, 2023, and features well-known industry personalities. Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife, appeared on the show but was evicted after Salman Khan chastised her for discussing personal matters on the show. Aaliya addressed Salman’s remarks and clarified her intentions in a recent interview. She also addressed Pooja Bhatt’s accusation that she was playing the victim card. She indirectly stated that she was eliminated because of her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s 1st reaction after elimination

Aaliya Siddiqui stated in an interview with Pinkvilla that Salman Khan’s statement about her constantly bringing up her past with Nawazuddin on the show was incorrect. During her 12-day stay in the Bigg Boss house, she revealed that she only mentioned Nawazuddin and their relationship twice. Aaliya explained that she did so at the request of Abhishek Malhan, who wanted her to divulge personal information. The exchanges were brief and prompted by specific questions.

Aaliya said, “While it is expected for a star to support another star, Salman Khan’s statement about me constantly bringing up my past with Nawazuddin on the show is incorrect. In the span of 12 days, I only mentioned Nawaz and our past twice, and it was done for a specific reason. Abhishek (Malhan) insisted that I share my personal life with him since he was unaware of the details. It was a brief and general discussion that lasted for merely five minutes. The second time I spoke about it was when we were in the kitchen, and Abhishek inquired about my love story. Even then, my response was minimal.”

Understanding Salman’s Bias

Aaliya Siddiqui acknowledged that Salman Khan’s support for her ex-husband Nawazuddin is understandable given their previous collaborations and mutual support. Recognizing Salman’s preference for Nawazuddin, Aaliya stated that she was not surprised because she had anticipated it. She stated that Salman’s singling her out during personal life discussions had no effect on her because she had already admitted her mistakes and apologized.

Aaliya Siddiqui further said, “While everyone was discussing their personal lives, Salman singled me out. It’s understandable that he would naturally support Nawazuddin, considering their past collaborations and support for each other. However, I didn’t let this bother me too much because I already anticipated his inclination towards Nawazuddin. Frankly, it doesn’t impact me. In fact, I acknowledged my own mistakes and offered an apology.”

Responding to Charges of Playing the Victim Card

Pooja Bhatt accused Aaliya Siddiqui of playing the victim card, which she denied. She clarified that she has always been vocal in her opposition to injustice and has never sought sympathy. Aaliya mentioned a conversation she had with Salman prior to the show’s premiere in which he questioned her accomplishments. She wondered if it was possible for someone “not so famous” to survive in a house full of famous people. Aaliya emphasised the unequal power dynamics and her bravery in speaking up about them.

In another interview with the Indian Express, Aaliya Siddiqui repeated her point about being singled out in the Bigg Boss house. While others openly discussed their personal lives, such as Falaq Naaz and Pooja Bhatt, Aaliya felt targeted by the focus on her past. She claimed it revealed a power dynamic in which one person held power over another, and she was not afraid to express her concerns.

