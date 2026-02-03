Watch: Aamir Khan enjoys kite flying on Arijit Singh’s terrace

Mumbai: Days after star singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan paid him a personal visit at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal. Aamir arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and travelled by road to Arijit’s home in an apparent attempt to avoid public attention.

However, videos of the actor smiling and waving at onlookers soon surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, February 3, more visuals went viral showing Aamir flying a kite on the rooftop of Arijit’s house, as people gathered on nearby terraces to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan spotted flying kites on the terrace of singer Arijit Singh's ancestral home in Murshidabad's Jiaganj earlier today pic.twitter.com/zEBJ2VGefr — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) February 2, 2026

Jiaganj is just a small town located at a distance of 227 kms from Kolkata. Aamir has traveled all the way from Mumbai to this town, visiting Arijit's home, flying kites. Just two superstars in their fields living their simple lives. #AamirKhan #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/58joJLpMiE — Debi (@WhoDebi) February 2, 2026

For the unversed, Arijit Singh and Aamir Khan have previously collaborated on several popular songs, including Naina from Dangal and tracks from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Earlier, Arijit Singh announced his retirement after 15 years in the industry, stating he would no longer take up new playback assignments. In an official statement he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is preparing for his next projects, including a superhero film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke with Rajkumar Hirani.