Watch: Aamir Khan takes a tumble on court, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan recently joined a friendly pickleball game at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026, held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on February 7. While playing with three fans, Aamir unexpectedly slipped on the court, causing fans to worry for a moment.

In a video that went viral, Aamir was seen rushing forward to return a shot when he suddenly lost his balance and fell. He rolled briefly on the court but quickly got back up with the help of his teammate. Aamir smiled and continued playing, impressing fans with his fast recovery.

Fans took to social media to praise Aamir’s quick recovery and positive attitude. Many fans appreciated how he got back up and continued playing without letting the fall affect him.

Aamir’s Recent Work and Future Projects

Aamir Khan was last seen in a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film he also produced. He is also working on Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan and actress Sai Pallavi. Aamir is set to play legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke in an upcoming biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir’s participation in pickleball at 60 shows his commitment to staying fit. His sportsmanship and positive attitude continue to inspire fans both on and off the screen.