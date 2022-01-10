Watch: Abdu Rozik sings ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ with AR Rahman at Dubai expo

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently performed a special concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The concert saw the musician performing live for the first time in almost two years and it featured some of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam songs including — Muqabla, Dil Hai Chotasa/chinna chinna asa, Tu Hi Re/Uyire, Dil Se Re etc.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was his collaboration with the world’s smallest singer, Abdu Rozik. Hailing from Tajikistan, the baby-faced 18-year-old along with Rahman, performed on the latter’s hit song ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ and their rendition is being loved by many. Watch the video below.

Overwhelmed Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram to express his happiness. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “An honor and dream to perform with the grammy oscar winning @arrahman.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a popular internet personality who is known for singing songs in his native language. He rose to fame last year after his beef with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on the internet. The video which took the online world by storm shows their proposed fight and was then a hot topic of discussion.

In November last year, AR Rahman and his son Ameen Rahman met Abdu Rozik in Dubai. The father-son duo made sure to capture the moment. Rahman’s son took to Twitter and shared the photo which sees the trio smiling broadly for the camera. Check it out below.