Watch: Actress Pooja Bhatt joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the 56th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Hyderabad, actress Pooja Bhatt was seen joining it briefly.

Sharing the video of the actress along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the official Twitter handle of the yatra wrote, “Everyone is joining ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Now actress Pooja Bhatt has also joined this padyatra of ideology.”

In the video, the duo can also be seen exchanging a few words. The actress joined the list of Bollywood stars who extended support to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier, another famous actress Swara Bhasker praised the yatra and Rahul Gandhi.

Credit where due.. Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks & constant critique abt being ineffective, @RahulGandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country effort like @bharatjodo is commendable! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/hncg1UuiCj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 28, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad yesterday. Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at Charminar, the monument which symbolizes the city.

The event was organized in commemoration of Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Charminar on October 19, 1990 to launch the Sadbhavana Yatra for communal peace and harmony in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Every year, the Congress organizes the Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar and presents awards to personalities working for peace and communal harmony.

After the brief program at Charminar, the yatra continued its journey through the historic Pathergatti market. Gandhi was seen waving at people who had lined up on either side of the road to welcome him.

After passing through some busy areas, Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

Gandhi’s night halt was at Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Yatra to enter Maharashtra

The Yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

It will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

It is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections.