Watch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shrugs off over INDIA ‘snub’

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said sunday there was a “political vacuum” across the country and the Opposition bloc-Indian National Developmental Incluive Alliance (INDIA) is not being able to “fill this vacuum”.

The Hyderabad MP also said he does not care after being snubbed by the newly anti-BJP front formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I don’t care about not being invited by the INDIA alliance. BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and several parties from Northeast and Maharashtra are also not members of this alliance…,” the Hyderabad MP told ANI.

He further said there is a “political vacuum” and have asked CM KCR to forge a third front along with other parties.

“We have asked Telangana CM KCR to go ahead and form a third front and take several parties in this. There is a political vacuum which will be filled if KCR takes the lead. INDIA alliance is not being able to fill this vacuum”.

#WATCH | On not being invited to join the INDIA alliance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says "I don't care about not being invited. BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, and several parties from Northeast and Maharashtra are also not members of this alliance…We… pic.twitter.com/wVbZjgoY95 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

He expressed hope that the Government will bring a bill, in the five-day special session of Parliament set to begin from Monday, to breach the 50 per cent reservation limit.

“I have said in the Parliament multiple times that 50 per cent reservation limit needs to be breached because the Other Backward Communities are being given 27 per cent reservation, but they constitute 80 per cent in the society… I hope Prime Minister and his government will bring a bill.”

The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

Representatives of various opposition political parties came together and formed an alliance to mount a united front on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2024 elections while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking his third term to retun to the top constitutional post of the country.