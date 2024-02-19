Watch: AIMIM woman leader seeks FIR against duo for ‘objectionable’ remarks

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) woman leader has approached Mumbai police seeking action against two persons for posting allegedly objectionable messages on social media, an official said on Monday.

Rizwana Khan, the AIMIM Mumbai Mahila cell president, has told police the duo has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan, the official added.

Complaint filed by @RizwanaKhanMIM against @Sudhir_mish and @Anandkumar_IND in

@malwanipolice for making derogatory remarks against a Muslim Woman. Hope @MumbaiPolice will convert that itno an FIR against all these social media accounts who've used derogatory language against… pic.twitter.com/XiMgf0WJfi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 18, 2024

The police must register a First Information Report against the two for stalking, sexual harassment and making communal statements, the AIMIM woman leader said in her application.

The Malwani police station official said Khan’s application was being probed and a case will be registered if necessary.