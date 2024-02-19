Watch: AIMIM woman leader seeks FIR against duo for ‘objectionable’ remarks

The leader told police the duo has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 19th February 2024 3:32 pm IST
AIMIM woman leader seeks FIR against duo for 'objectionable' social media remarks
AIMIM woman leader (Image: X)

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) woman leader has approached Mumbai police seeking action against two persons for posting allegedly objectionable messages on social media, an official said on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Rizwana Khan, the AIMIM Mumbai Mahila cell president, has told police the duo has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan, the official added.

Also Read
Nowhera Shaik accuses film producer of usurping house in Hyderabad

The police must register a First Information Report against the two for stalking, sexual harassment and making communal statements, the AIMIM woman leader said in her application.

MS Education Academy

The Malwani police station official said Khan’s application was being probed and a case will be registered if necessary.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 19th February 2024 3:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button