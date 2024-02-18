Nowhera Shaik accuses producer of house takeover in Hyderabad

Nowhera Shaik plans to meet the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Monday.

Nowhera Shaikh
Nowhera Shaik CEO and Managing Director of Heera group. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Heera Group chairperson Nowhera Shaik leveled allegations against film producer Bandla Ganesh, accusing him of attempting to unlawfully take over her rental house in Hyderabad.

Shaik claimed that Ganesh, also a Congress leader, occupied the first floor of her Rs 75 crore house in Filmnagar Site-2 on rent from June 5, 2021.

Agreement expired for house in Hyderabad

Despite the 11-month rental agreement expiring, Ganesh allegedly failed to vacate the premises and forged the agreement to make it appear as if the property was rented for nine years.

Nowhera Shaik plans to meet the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Monday, alleging unsatisfactory response from Filmnagar police.

Complaint against Nowhera Shaik

While Nowhera Shaik leveled allegations against the producer over an alleged attempt to takeout the house in Hyderabad, Filmnagar police registered a criminal case against her for attempting to encroach on properties seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to police, ED officials seized several houses of Shaik in Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

However, recently, unidentified persons erected Heera Developers boards at these locations. A complaint against Nowhera Shaik was filed based on ED assistant director Gajraj Singh Thakur’s complaint.

