Rain has been lashing Hyderabad over the past few days, leaving weekend outings and outdoor fun quite limited. But if you’re wondering how to keep the festive spirit alive, here’s a plan that doesn’t depend on the weather.

Siasat.com suggests you step indoors and experience the thrilling “City Under Siege” alien invasion at Nexus Mall, an attraction that promises excitement, creativity, and a whole lot of sci-fi fun.

Imagine walking into a mall and finding yourself in the middle of an alien invasion. With giant extraterrestrials, glowing alien eggs, destroyed cities, and workshops for kids, the mall has transformed into a full-fledged sci-fi zone. Called “City Under Siege”, this unique installation is being hailed as South India’s first animatronic alien experience and it’s open until October 31, 2025.

What’s Waiting Inside

This is not just a decoration but a full walk-through experience.

Visitors can explore

Animatronic Aliens that look alive and move eerily. Click exciting pictures with them.

Alien Eggs and Flora, glowing pods and strange plants.

Destroyed Cafe and City Zones that recreate the aftermath of an alien attack.

Workshops and kids activities like clay keychains, face painting, “make your own planet,” and cosmic canvas painting.

Photo Zones and rides for some unforgettable pictures and fun moments.

It’s like stepping into a sci-fi movie, right here in Hyderabad.

Event Details

Location: Nexus Mall, KPHB Phase 9, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Dates: September 15 – October 31, 2025

Timings: 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM

Tickets: Starting from Rs.299 (online booking available)

Age Group: Open for kids 3 years and above

More Than Just Aliens :

The fun doesn’t stop with the alien takeover. Nexus Mall is also celebrating its 11th Anniversary Shopping Festival from September 22 to October 2. Lucky shoppers stand a chance to win mega prizes including:

1 Luxury Car

11 Smartphones

11 Premium Watches

Win Gold & Silver Coins daily

So, visitors can enjoy a day of shopping, entertainment, and possibly even take home a grand prize.

Tips Before You Go

Arrive at least 30 minutes before your slot for smooth entry.

Wear comfortable shoes : You will be walking through themed zones.

Don’t forget your phone or camera, the alien backdrops are made for Instagram.

Tickets are non-exchangeable, so pick your time carefully.

Why Hyderabadis Shouldn’t Miss It

In a city known for its bazaars, food, and festivals, this event brings something completely different, a chance to live through a thrilling alien invasion without leaving the mall. It’s family-friendly, exciting for kids, and a refreshing weekend plan for youngsters.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like when aliens land on Earth, head to Nexus Mall before October 31 because Hyderabad has officially been invaded.