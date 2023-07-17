Watch all Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s deleted scenes

Mumbai: ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Karan Johar’s iconic Bollywood movie, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millennials even 22 years after its release. The characters of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), as well as memorable dialogues like “Keh diya na bas keh diya,” have become favourites among Bollywood fans.

Fans of this cult film, on the other hand, recently discovered a deleted scene, which has since gone viral on Social media.

The deleted scene was originally included in a video on Dharma Productions’ YouTube channel, but it was later removed. More deleted scenes from “K3G” have been shared on the channel in addition to this one.

In the film, one scene depicts a romantic moment between Shah Rukh and Kajol at Rukhsar’s wedding.

Another notable revelation is that Abhishek Bachchan had a cameo in the film, which was unfortunately cut due to its already lengthy 210-minute runtime. One more ‘much-loved’ chopped scene shows Kareena and Hrithik’s wedding too. Watch it below.

When fans discovered these deleted scenes on social media, they expressed their disappointment that they were not included in the final cut of the film. Some viewers were perplexed as to why the best scenes were cut, while others demanded answers from Karan Johar himself.

Fans even suggested replacing Kareena Kapoor’s college scenes with these newly discovered gems. One fan suggested that these lovely scenes could have provided an explanation for how Yashvardhan Raichand remained wealthy despite being disowned.

The release of these deleted scenes has piqued fans’ interest and rekindled their love for the film. While the original film is still beloved, these new glimpses provide a new perspective and an opportunity to learn more about the characters’ untold stories.