Mumbai: What was meant to be a peaceful evening for Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy at Hyderabad’s Cafe Niloufer soon turned chaotic, as fans gathered in large numbers to see the actor. For the unversed, the couple visited the cafe on Sunday evening following the soft launch of Allu Cinemas.

Allu Arjun Mobbed by Fans

In videos shared online, Allu Arjun can be seen holding his wife close as they try to navigate through the packed cafe. Despite the presence of security personnel, the crowd continued to surge forward. Allu Arjun repeatedly requested fans to step aside to allow his wife to move safely. The situation became even more overwhelming as they exited the cafe, with fans following them all the way to their car.

Security and Staff Help

Staff at the cafe tried to manage the situation by holding doors open to help the couple exit. Once Sneha Reddy was safely seated inside the car, Allu Arjun paused to wave at the fans and greet them before leaving the scene. This incident highlights the challenges celebrities face when crowds become uncontrollable, even with security in place.

Soft Launch of Allu Cinemas

Earlier in the evening, Allu Arjun had attended the soft launch of his new theatre, Allu Cinemas, located in Kokapet. The venue, which supports Dolby Cinema, is expected to officially open around Sankranti. The theatre promises an incredible visual and sound experience, with a mural inside honoring Allu Arjun’s family legacy, featuring portraits of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, father Allu Aravind, and uncle Chiranjeevi.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the hit Pushpa series. He is now preparing for a sci-fi project directed by Atlee, alongside Deepika Padukone. Fans are excited to see what the star will do next after his tremendous success.