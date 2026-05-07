Watch: Allu Arjun’s gesture towards burqa-clad woman wins hearts

Hyderabad: A video of the Pushpa star is now going viral, and this time, it is not for a mass dialogue or a stylish entry. In the clip, Allu Arjun is seen making way for a hijab wearing woman before walking ahead himself, and fans are calling it a simple but powerful show of respect.

What caught people’s attention was how natural the moment looked. No performance, no over-the-top reaction, just basic courtesy from a star who could have easily walked past in the middle of all the attention around him.

Social media quickly picked up the clip, with many praising Allu Arjun for his calm and grounded behaviour. Fans said moments like these show a person’s real character, especially when there is no need to prove anything.

For someone who already enjoys a massive fan base, this little gesture has only added more love to his name. Allu Arjun may rule the box office with swag, but this time, he won hearts with humility.