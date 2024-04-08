Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule’s teaser breaks internet!

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule aka Pushpa 2, has finally been unveiled, much to the excitement of fans. Allu Arjun, who plays the lead role of Pushpa Raj in the film, teased that there’s something massive in store for fans. Directed by Sukumar, the team released the teaser on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Pushpa 2 Teaser

In the teaser, Allu Arjun is seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, but with a captivating twist – he’s adorned in a saree, promising a fresh and intriguing avatar that is sure to impress fans. The actor has evidently put in great effort to ensure a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.

Allu Arjun shared the teaser on social edia and wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!” Watch the teaser here:

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

Joining Allu Arjun in “Pushpa 2” is Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her role as Srivalli. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun is expected to set the screens ablaze once again. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil returns as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. With the teaser now released, fans can look forward to more updates and teasers leading up to the film’s release date.