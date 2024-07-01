Watch: Anant Ambani’s Rs 6.9 crore rare watch trends online

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is making headlines as he prepares to marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. The couple will have a traditional Hindu ceremony, marking a grand celebration lasting from July 12 to July 14.

Anant, known for his lavish lifestyle, has been in the spotlight for his extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies, which began in March this year. His impressive collection of luxury watches, including rare pieces from brands like Patek Philippe and Richard Mille, has been a topic of fascination.

On Sunday, during a visit to Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra, Anant wore a stunning red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon), valued at Rs 6.91 crores (USD 828,000). This limited edition timepiece, one of only 18 ever made, adds to his already impressive collection.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai in January 2023. Their luxurious pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar took place in March 2024, attended by celebrities and followed by a lavish cruise in Italy in June. Anant and Radhika’s upcoming wedding is set to be a lavish affair, continuing the family’s tradition of opulence and grandeur.