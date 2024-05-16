Watch: Ankita Lokhande slammed for wearing shorts to Mandir

Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande, known for her roles in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, has sparked controversy with her recent outing in Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, Ankita was captured by paparazzi while she was to be return home after seeking blessings at a temple. However, it was her choice of clothing that drew criticism from netizens.

In a viral video circulating on the internet, Ankita can be seen wearing an oversized t-shirt and shorts. When approached by paparazzi inquiring about her hand injury, she responded, “Arey jaane do yaar, mandir aayi hoon main.”

The sight of Ankita wearing shorts to a temple sparked criticism online. Netizens questioned the appropriateness of her attire for a religious setting, with comments such as “Who wears such clothes to a temple?” and “Wearing shorts to the temple, really?”

Ankita rose to fame with her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, but gained further attention through her participation in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband Vicky Jain. She is set to star in filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh’s upcoming film, portraying the character of courtesan Amrapali.